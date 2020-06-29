Auditions Opening Up For "The House of Blood and Stone"

Coming off the success of Back Alley Productions' online 1960s murder mystery "A Bad Town for a Pretty Face," they're going to take things to a new level and a new genre, with a better streaming platform and some bugs ironed out.

"The House of Blood and Stone" is their second online live acting experiment. Auditions will be held online via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, or by appointment.

The link to the zoom room is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3287817936

How to audition online:

Click the Zoom link during the audition time. Wait in the Zoom waiting room until you're brought in by the audition panel.

Audition! Just like you're at the theatre. Bring a monologue of your own choosing. Make sure it's in genre (fantasy is a good source). And give us your best shot

The House of Blood and Stone is a unique experiment of world-building and storytelling where every actor helps advance the story and create the plot through choice-based drama. We will be set in the fantasy world of Terra Antiqua (everything sounds cool in Latin), akin to the Late Middle Ages.

THE PLOT

The realm has seen years of war and strife, driven by the ancient hatred between warring families. But a new peace is settling into the land as the Four Houses of the Realm all agree to answer to the banner of the House of Blood and Stone, a single uniting house that will bring prosperity and unity to the land. The new King and Queen bring an idealistic, radical idea of One Kingdom.

A marriage ceremony brings lords and ladies to the Medio Domus, the Center House, where all will pledge allegiance to the young new King and Queen and embrace their new way of ruling. But there are those who cling to the old ways of division, and don’t want to see this new peace come to fruition.

WHAT THEY'RE LOOKING FOR

We're looking for several actors and actresses to bring this world to life -- a world of lords, ladies, scoundrels and adventurers. We're not taking it TOO seriously -- this is Zoom after all -- so there's room for comedy here, but we're mostly trying to build a real plot line of political intrigue and consequences.

We will be performing live via Zoom. Each performance will have some structure, but will be mostly unscripted and driven by the acting, with a story master making sure the plot is advanced in a coherent way. Actors will bring their characters to life and help drive the political intrigue of wars, lovers, betrayals and assassinations. There will not be a class / ability system or dice system associated with other fantasy role play like Dungeons and Dragons.

The plot will be advanced through a choice and event-system where specific events occur based on character choices throughout the episode.

Who will live or die? Who will ultimately control the kingdom? Will the land find prosperity and peace? Or will it fall into tyranny and fear?Rehearsals will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Rehearsals will be covering story building, character analysis, improvisation, and everything you need to make for compelling, fun drama.