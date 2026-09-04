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Chattanooga Boys Choir's Community Sing Celebrates A Decade Of Shared Song
On Tuesday, September 8th at the Second Presbyterian Church in Downtown Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Boy’s Choir will be presenting their free, annual Community Sing, where members of the celebrated Choir will open with a brief ...
Sep 4, 2026
If These Walls Could Talk: "The Isbester", UTC's Iconic Oak Street Alumni House
With its distinctive Queen Anne Revival design and connections to Chattanooga’s late-19th-century growth, the structure at 551 Oak St. is unlike any other on UTC’s campus. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 as the...
Sep 4, 2026
The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Celebrates 25th Anniversary With A Public Party
The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, a longtime partner with The Pulse, is celebrating their 25th Anniversary with a reception at Greenway Farms on September 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The reception is open to the public, and the Guild ...
Sep 4, 2026
ArtsBuild Celebrates 2025-2026 Community Cultural Connections Grant Recipients
ArtsBuild proudly celebrates the recipients of its 2025-2026 Community Cultural Connections grant program, awarding a total of $65,000 in funding to 34 projects. Created to expand access to arts and cultural experiences across Hamilton ...
Sep 4, 2026
The City Of Red Bank Seeking Vendors For 2026 Christmas Parade And Festival
The City of Red Bank is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting local businesses, artisans, crafters, food vendors and nonprofit organizations to join the 2026 Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival as vendors. The festive celebration will ...
Sep 4, 2026
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ Over Labor Day Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving
AAA is activating its Tow to Go program for the Labor Day weekend, offering a free and confidential ride home for impaired drivers and their vehicles in Tennessee and Georgia. The service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, September 4 ...
Sep 3, 2026
The Pulse Health & Wellness Spotlight
Back To School Means Making Good Choices For Childhood Nutrition
As families shift back into school routines, good nutrition plays a vital role in setting kids up for academic success and overall well-being, especially at those key moments that will impact their focus and energy levels. A balanced diet not ...
Aug 31, 2026