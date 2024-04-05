Chattanooga Seafood Bash Returns April 26-28 With A Weekend Of Food, Music, Arts And More

Held at Coolidge Park, the Chattanooga Seafood Bash promises a weekend in April full of delicious food dishes that are all seafood based.

With interactive cooking demonstrations, craft beer and wine, everything from lobster to clams (and even some alligator), you’re sure to find some food that piques your interest there.

In addition to all the great food and drink, there will also be live music on stage throughout the weekend.

Guests will have their choice between a variety of seafood and non-seafood dishes prepared by food vendors from locals and across the southeast and beyond.

There will also be an intimate beer and wine garden where patrons of the bar and wine bars can sit, sip, and listen to the live music. A kids area will give the little ones an opportunity for some fun as well.

The bash will take place the weekend of April 26-28, open Friday from 1:00 to 9:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 9:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Admission to the seafood bash with its arts and crafts and music is free. Food and beverage is a charge per vendor of your choice. No ticket purchases required, though an free ID wristband will be needed to be served beer, wine and cocktails.

Festival organizer Robin Roberts Promotions is known for award-winning seafood festivals in locations not generally known for seafood, like the Georgia Mountains and Metropolitan Atlanta.

Learn more at www.chattanooga-seafood-bash-on-the-river.com