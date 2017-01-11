Welcome To Fiddlers Anonymous
From the street, Fiddlers Anonymous has the look of another music store, but within those doors is something much more special and unique than that. There are indeed ... more
Chattanooga is a stage and on that stage are individuals bravely standing up and speaking. They speak in soft somber tones or in fiery blasts of rants and raves accompanied with loud melodic beats or in vacuums of dead silence. more
Jan 11, 2017 11:08 AM City Life
2016. What a year! For the environmentally minded, the election outcome brought great despair and concern about Earth’s future health. Will it mean runaway global climate change if the U.S. ignores the Paris Agreement? Will it mean ratcheting up ... more
Jan 11, 2017 11:08 AM Shades of Green
I’m always on the lookout for patterns in the books that appeal to me. Here are three recent technology books that jumped out and made me read them. Douglas Rushkoff was one of the first writers to try to understand digital culture, starting with ... more
Jan 11, 2017 11:08 AM Tech Talk
The time has come. After years of setbacks, including broken equipment, sound problems, frustrating criticism, and straight up thievery, the art house theater formally known as the Cine-Rama has found a permanent home. more
Jan 10, 2017 1:52 PM News & Notes
After a successful and euphoric inaugural year, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park on May 5-7, 2017. The second annual festival boasts a stellar lineup including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Griz, Flosstradamus ... more
Jan 9, 2017 10:57 AM News & Notes
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVoices of Lee
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & ExhibitionsDrawing Essentials
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory: Decoda Cello Quartet
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Theater & DanceDirty Dancing
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Relief Sculpture Class
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Theater & DanceDirty Dancing
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Art & ExhibitionsOpen Figure Drawing Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Education & LearningHome School Workshop: Colorful Personality
-
Art & ExhibitionsAustin Center: Art of Abstraction
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicTom Cordell Trumpet Improv Ensemble
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Health & WellnessThe Art of Breathing
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.