Finding Needed HELP On The Highways

If you spend any time on the Tennessee Valley roadways, chances are you have seen the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s lime green HELP trucks smack dab in the middle of the mayhem assisting ... more

A Gem Overlooking The Tennessee River

Chattanooga’s own Hunter Museum of American Art is an extravagant building that is rich in history, architecture, and artistic flare. Although the building alone is worth marveling over ... more

Alex Volz Welcomes You To Awesometown

Some artists talk a lot of talk without really producing much material. Some produce some stellar material, but only once every couple of years. Some produce scads of material all the time, rarely ... more

(Group) Crime And (Singular) Punishment

One of the benefits of the Cine-Rama, Chattanooga’s art house theater now on hiatus as they attempt to find more permanent housing, was that they brought somewhat unknown films to a wider Chattanooga ... more

Features

The party experts in The Pulse office have scoured the city looking for as many parties, concerts and events they could find for New Year's Eve. And all we can say is that Chattanooga has become one big party town! more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Fun

New Year’s Eve is here again. Everybody drinks something. Even if you don’t partake of alcoholic beverages, you’re the shopper in the grocery buying sparkling cider. It’s a time of celebration—watching the ball drop on Times Square, remembering ... more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Food & Drink

The annual migration of hundreds of thousands of Sandhill Cranes from the Upper Midwest to Florida each winter is a sight the Audubon Society describes as “among the greatest wildlife spectacles on the continent.” more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM City Life

Every card-carrying Southerner knows that there are three things you must eat on New Year’s day—black-eyed peas, greens, and hog jowls. (Add a wedge of cast-iron skillet buttermilk cornbread and earn Buck Owens bonus points.) more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Sushi & Biscuits

To taste any version of a “Schilling Ale” is to taste over 5,000 years of passion and progress of brew history throughout the ages. Yet one does not have to set sail for the majestic Highlands to indulge the senses in drinking tradition and ... more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Mixology

For many people, 2016 was pretty bleak. But there is absolutely no reason why the new year can’t start off with some laughs, and the best way to get in a feel good place is with a night of comedy improv at Barking Legs Theater. more

Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM News & Notes

