The last big Hollywood musical in recent memory was Moulin Rouge, a jukebox style production written and directed by the king of excess Baz Luhrman. It won two Oscars for costume ... more

It’s rare to encounter a musician with such diverse skills as percussionist Tim Feeney—a challenging composer and improviser, a creator of immersive sound installations ... more

One of Chattanooga’s most important natural resources is its artists. A perfect example of this is renowned painter Kevin Bate, who in addition to art has created the McCallie Walls Mural Project ... more

From the street, Fiddlers Anonymous has the look of another music store, but within those doors is something much more special and unique than that. There are indeed ... more

Features

Waxing Poetic In The Scenic City Chattanooga is a stage and on that stage are individuals bravely standing up and speaking. They speak in soft somber tones or in fiery blasts of rants and raves accompanied with loud melodic beats or in vacuums of dead silence. more 11:08 AM Brandon Watson City Life

Momentum Can’t Be Trumped 2016. What a year! For the environmentally minded, the election outcome brought great despair and concern about Earth’s future health. Will it mean runaway global climate change if the U.S. ignores the Paris Agreement? Will it mean ratcheting up ... more 11:08 AM Sandy Kurtz Shades of Green

A High-Tech Rorschach Test I’m always on the lookout for patterns in the books that appeal to me. Here are three recent technology books that jumped out and made me read them. Douglas Rushkoff was one of the first writers to try to understand digital culture, starting with ... more 11:08 AM Rich Bailey Tech Talk