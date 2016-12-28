One of the benefits of the Cine-Rama, Chattanooga’s art house theater now on hiatus as they attempt to find more permanent housing, was that they brought somewhat unknown films to a wider Chattanooga ... more

Some artists talk a lot of talk without really producing much material. Some produce some stellar material, but only once every couple of years. Some produce scads of material all the time, rarely ... more

Chattanooga’s own Hunter Museum of American Art is an extravagant building that is rich in history, architecture, and artistic flare. Although the building alone is worth marveling over ... more

If you spend any time on the Tennessee Valley roadways, chances are you have seen the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s lime green HELP trucks smack dab in the middle of the mayhem assisting ... more

Features

New Year's Eve Guide 2016 The party experts in The Pulse office have scoured the city looking for as many parties, concerts and events they could find for New Year's Eve. And all we can say is that Chattanooga has become one big party town! more 11:37 AM Pulse Staff Fun

A Grand River Gathering The annual migration of hundreds of thousands of Sandhill Cranes from the Upper Midwest to Florida each winter is a sight the Audubon Society describes as “among the greatest wildlife spectacles on the continent.” more 11:37 AM Thom Benson City Life

Tasting The Pride Of Scotland To taste any version of a “Schilling Ale” is to taste over 5,000 years of passion and progress of brew history throughout the ages. Yet one does not have to set sail for the majestic Highlands to indulge the senses in drinking tradition and ... more 11:37 AM Brandon Watson Mixology