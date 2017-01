There’s a story told by market capitalists. It’s one about the importance of tenacity, about the necessity of bootstrapping, about the power of elbow grease. It’s a nice story, filled with fairy tales about American innovation and small town ... more

Mayo’s on Brainerd Rd. has a reputation as one of Chattanooga’s favorite hole-in-the-wall bars, but did you know they put on some pretty damn fine shows as well? Many people do not, and that’s a shame. At one time, it was as much a music venue ... more

Is it possible for art to change our social and moral fabric? Robert Henri influenced the American art world in the late 1800s and into the 20th century with his rebellious approach to impressionism. Rather than the genteel ... more

Not every hero wears a cape—some carry a shepherd’s staff, herd goats, and change the course of human history with a casual attitude towards eating unfamiliar berries. A popular legend says that about a thousand years ago, an Abyssinian ... more

Features

Dancing The Happy Dance In the words of the famous swing dancer Frankie Manning, “I’ve never seen a Lindy Hopper who wasn’t smiling. It’s a happy dance. It makes you feel good.” He was right, and you’ll see plenty of smiling, happy faces swinging around the dance floor ... more 10:02 AM Robyn Wolfe Fogle City Life

Beyond The Cute-Ute It’s been a confusing weather year so far. Is it going to be icemaggedon or tornadoes and record rain and warmth? Why not alternate both! I bet you’re hatethanking me now for those snow tires I convinced you to get for the 1.6 days a year you ... more 10:42 AM David Traver Adolphus Air Bag

Five-Oh Below Zero I came back into the fire hall with absolutely no sensation in my cheeks despite the weird scarf-contraption-thing dear ol’ Momma Teach had bought me years ago pulled up over my nose, and the leather (pleather?) gloves with separate glove ... more 10:17 AM Alex Teach On The Beat

Hot and Heavy with Hank & Cupcakes This Friday in the Revelry Room, viewers can come and witness the exciting and wild Brooklyn duo Hank and Cupcakes. With an indescribable sound and persona, Hank and Cupcakes will be putting on a show that you are not likely to forget ... more 10:28 AM Alex Plaumann News & Notes