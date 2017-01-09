Working To Save The Endangered Red Wolf
The beautiful and cunning red wolves are animals that are native to North America, and are in the biological family of canids, which are meat-eating animals that ... more
After a successful and euphoric inaugural year, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park on May 5-7, 2017. The second annual festival boasts a stellar lineup including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Griz, Flosstradamus ... more
Jan 9, 2017 10:57 AM News & Notes
With a new year comes a new political era for the United States and the world. Let’s fire up the political time machine and see what the future holds in store. more
Jan 4, 2017 11:14 AM City Life
Usually at this time, the stepping off point of a new year, I write about setting intentions and the unlimited satisfaction that comes from new beginnings, positive adventures and healthy goals. But this year, I want to share with you the power ... more
Jan 4, 2017 11:14 AM Shrink Rap
Despite the desperate need to create an adversarial relationship with police officers in the local tristate area to justify pretty much anything local activists can think of, there simply hasn’t been anything to work with regarding this topic ... more
Jan 4, 2017 11:14 AM On The Beat
Chattanooga is no stranger to hosting musical royalty and this time around a new king will grace our hallowed realm. The Marcus King Band will be live this Friday to pull at your steel heart strings and give you a sweet taste of that Southern ... more
Jan 4, 2017 11:14 AM News & Notes
Chattanooga has been friends with Japan for over 26 years. More specifically friends with a Japanese town known for its historical and cultural significance as well as home to a race mischievous water creatures. more
Jan 4, 2017 11:14 AM The Bowl
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningManaging Invasive Species
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyOne Step at a Time
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & ExhibitionsDrawing Essentials
Concerts & Live MusicTom Cordell Trumpet Improv Ensemble
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
This & ThatTheology on Tap
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Relief Sculpture Class
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Art & ExhibitionsOpen Figure Drawing Studio
Concerts & Live MusicLive Bluegrass
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & ExhibitionsAn Evening with the Artist : Seth Haverkamp
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
