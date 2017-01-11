14.2 CoverStory.png

Welcome To Fiddlers Anonymous

From the street, Fiddlers Anonymous has the look of another music store, but within those doors is something much more special and unique than that. There are indeed ... more

Art As A Natural Resource

One of Chattanooga’s most important natural resources is its artists. A perfect example of this is renowned painter Kevin Bate, who in addition to art has created the McCallie Walls Mural Project ... more

Inside The Creative Mind Of Tim Feeney

It’s rare to encounter a musician with such diverse skills as percussionist Tim Feeney—a challenging composer and improviser, a creator of immersive sound installations ... more

Remembering Old Hollywood In Song

The last big Hollywood musical in recent memory was Moulin Rouge, a jukebox style production written and directed by the king of excess Baz Luhrman. It won two Oscars for costume ... more

Features

Chattanooga is a stage and on that stage are individuals bravely standing up and speaking. They speak in soft somber tones or in fiery blasts of rants and raves accompanied with loud melodic beats or in vacuums of dead silence. more

Jan 11, 2017 City Life

2016. What a year! For the environmentally minded, the election outcome brought great despair and concern about Earth’s future health. Will it mean runaway global climate change if the U.S. ignores the Paris Agreement? Will it mean ratcheting up ... more

Jan 11, 2017 Shades of Green

I’m always on the lookout for patterns in the books that appeal to me. Here are three recent technology books that jumped out and made me read them. Douglas Rushkoff was one of the first writers to try to understand digital culture, starting with ... more

Jan 11, 2017 Tech Talk

The time has come. After years of setbacks, including broken equipment, sound problems, frustrating criticism, and straight up thievery, the art house theater formally known as the Cine-Rama has found a permanent home. more

Jan 10, 2017 News & Notes

After a successful and euphoric inaugural year, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park on May 5-7, 2017. The second annual festival boasts a stellar lineup including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Griz, Flosstradamus ... more

Jan 9, 2017 News & Notes

