Everyone takes stock at the beginning of a new year. Successes and failures become focused, memories begin to fade into the collective of the past, and lessons ... more

Local good guy Jack K. of Endelouz is well respected for his solid musicianship, songwriting ability and skill as a sound man and producer. One could not easily ... more

Going into its fifth year, the Chattanooga WorkSpace continues to be a hub for the arts. In the small, unassuming building across from the ... more

The beautiful and cunning red wolves are animals that are native to North America, and are in the biological family of canids, which are meat-eating animals that ... more

Features

Shaky Beats Music Festival Tickets Now On Sale After a successful and euphoric inaugural year, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park on May 5-7, 2017. The second annual festival boasts a stellar lineup including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Griz, Flosstradamus ... more 10:57 AM News & Notes

Top News Stories Of 2017 With a new year comes a new political era for the United States and the world. Let’s fire up the political time machine and see what the future holds in store. more 11:14 AM Terry Stulce City Life

The Power Of Gratitude Usually at this time, the stepping off point of a new year, I write about setting intentions and the unlimited satisfaction that comes from new beginnings, positive adventures and healthy goals. But this year, I want to share with you the power ... more 11:14 AM Dr. Rick Pimental-Habib Ph.D Shrink Rap

A Decriminalization Success Story Despite the desperate need to create an adversarial relationship with police officers in the local tristate area to justify pretty much anything local activists can think of, there simply hasn’t been anything to work with regarding this topic ... more 11:14 AM Alex Teach On The Beat

The Birth Of A New Blues Legend Chattanooga is no stranger to hosting musical royalty and this time around a new king will grace our hallowed realm. The Marcus King Band will be live this Friday to pull at your steel heart strings and give you a sweet taste of that Southern ... more 11:14 AM Brandon Watson News & Notes