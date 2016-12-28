Finding Needed HELP On The Highways
If you spend any time on the Tennessee Valley roadways, chances are you have seen the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s lime green HELP trucks smack dab in the middle of the mayhem assisting ... more
The party experts in The Pulse office have scoured the city looking for as many parties, concerts and events they could find for New Year's Eve. And all we can say is that Chattanooga has become one big party town! more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Fun
New Year’s Eve is here again. Everybody drinks something. Even if you don’t partake of alcoholic beverages, you’re the shopper in the grocery buying sparkling cider. It’s a time of celebration—watching the ball drop on Times Square, remembering ... more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Food & Drink
The annual migration of hundreds of thousands of Sandhill Cranes from the Upper Midwest to Florida each winter is a sight the Audubon Society describes as “among the greatest wildlife spectacles on the continent.” more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM City Life
Every card-carrying Southerner knows that there are three things you must eat on New Year’s day—black-eyed peas, greens, and hog jowls. (Add a wedge of cast-iron skillet buttermilk cornbread and earn Buck Owens bonus points.) more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Sushi & Biscuits
To taste any version of a “Schilling Ale” is to taste over 5,000 years of passion and progress of brew history throughout the ages. Yet one does not have to set sail for the majestic Highlands to indulge the senses in drinking tradition and ... more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM Mixology
For many people, 2016 was pretty bleak. But there is absolutely no reason why the new year can’t start off with some laughs, and the best way to get in a feel good place is with a night of comedy improv at Barking Legs Theater. more
Dec 28, 2016 11:37 AM News & Notes
