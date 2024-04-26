East Tennessee's Whiskey Week Showcases Chattanooga Cuisine And Spirits

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail is hosting its second annual “Whiskey Week” this May and taking the celebration statewide, including a week of events and promotions paying homage to Tennessee’s spirits, cuisine and culture in East Tennessee.

East Tennessee’s Whiskey Week will take place from May 3-11, packed with events like distillery tours, live music, and local cocktail and food specials at participating restaurants.

There will also be several ticketed Master Distiller-Chef dinners, where chefs at select East Tennessee restaurants will create customized menus based on a Tennessee spirit brand.

This celebration will be a chance for Tennesseans and tourists to experience the Trail and savor the state’s native spirits through four key areas: culinary, cocktails, competition, and activations at the Trail’s member distilleries.

Read the Experience Tennessee Whiskey in Chattanooga blog post to learn more about the Chattanooga participating partners and events.

Middle Tennessee’s Whiskey Week will be May 12-23, and West Tennessee’s Whiskey Week will be May 20-25. Visit Tennessee Whiskey Week for additional details, discounts, and a full list of events.

Saturday, May 4

Chattanooga Food Tour featuring three whiskey pairings and six courses

5-8 p.m. at Old Gilman Grill, 216 W 8th Street

Purchase Tickets

Sunday, May 5

Chattanooga Food Tour: Cocktail Class with George Dickel Whiskey

2-4 p.m. at Old Gilman Grill, 216 W 8th Street

Purchase Tickets

Wednesday, May 8

Master Distiller-Chef Dinner with Calliope and Gate 11

6-8 p.m. at Calliope Restaurant & Bar, 422 East Martin Luther King Boulevard

Purchase Tickets

Master Distiller-Chef Dinner with Amada and Gate 11

6-8 p.m. at Amada Tapas & Wine, 1413 Chestnut Street

Purchase Tickets

Six years ago, the Tennessee Whiskey Trail was launched by the Tennessee Distillers Guild as a celebration of our state and its signature spirits. Today we host more than 30 stops across the state, offering a taste of Tennessee and a road map for adventure. Visitors to the Trail can soak up the sights and sounds that have been shaped by Tennessee whiskey, whether stopping by for a sip or making a weekend of it.

For more information, visit www.tnwhiskeytrail.com and Tennessee Whiskey Trail’s Instagram.