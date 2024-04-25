Hamilton County School Superintendent Responds To Bill To Arm School Teachers

In response to the Tennessee Legislature passing a bill that would allow some teachers and staff to carry concealed handguns on public school grounds, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson clarified his position on the legislation.

“The safety of students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools, and we have worked diligently over the past several years to ensure the security of our campuses through a holistic approach,” Robertson said.

“We are committed to the well-being and safety of our students, and we have devoted substantial resources to providing supports to create a culture of belonging and care for all.”

The bill, which awaits the signature of Gov. Bill Lee, would only allow teachers and staff to carry a concealed weapon on campus with the approval of a principal, school district and law enforcement agency, but also would bar parents and other teachers from knowing who was armed.

Robertson pointed out that HCS has worked closely with the School Board and County Commission to enhance security measures in area schools. They have partnered with Hamilton County Sheriff Garrett to ensure that every campus has an appropriately equipped School Resource Deputy or School Safety Officer.

“I recognize that other districts in Tennessee are not as well positioned to provide trained SRDs or SSOs in their schools,” Robertson acknowledged. “Given the ability of our community to provide armed personnel in every building, I will not recommend arming any other person in a Hamilton County School.”

He believes the current approach has been successful in area schools, and reassured that he and HCS remain committed to keeping all students and staff members safe.

“As part of our focus on the safety of our schools, HCS will remain committed to its process of continuous improvement to ensure all children have the opportunity to thrive and experience a future without limits,” Robertson concluded.