Chattanooga Market Opens For The 2024 Season This Weekend On The Southside

The Chattanooga Market is set to open for its 24th season this weekend on April 27th and 28th.

And, for the annual opening, Market hours are extended to include both Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (11am - 4pm).

The weekly event is held at the First Horizon Pavilion in downtown Chattanooga on the Southside.

Strawberries are what’s in-season and farms are eager to place a basket in every set of arms. Opening Weekend fresh finds include herbs, flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods.

The vibrant art scene at Chattanooga Market continues to grow with fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and many new artists joining this year.

There’s always a new reason to see what’s going on at the Chattanooga Market—each Sunday boasts a new theme. Early spring fan favorites include the Strawberry Festival (May 5th), Mother’s Day with Acura of Chattanooga (May 12th) and Street Food Festival (May 26th).

The full calendar of events can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

After Opening Weekend, Chattanooga Market hours are Sundays 11am-4pm.

Live music Opening Weekend on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Saturday, April 27: Sweet Georgia Sound

Sunday, April 28: New Grass Express

Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend