Back Alley Productions Expands Radio Theatre Programs During Pandemic

Back Alley Productions has recently updated it’s Mars Theatre on the Air programming, posting new episodes online for the local community.

New episodes include the dark drama “Trifles”, period comedy “Fourteen”, and episodic entries of Douglas Adams’ absurd interstellar comedy “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”.

Visit bapshows.com/the-mars-theatre-on-air.html to access the full lineup. All productions are free to stream. Back Alley is accepting donations on our website.

“As part of our mission to provide ongoing entertainment, we’ve had to make significant adjustments while the theatre is closed for the safety in our community,” Executive Producer Kaylee Smith said. “These radio productions are free. During this time of isolation and hardship we do ask for donations. Even $1 can go a long way into us being able to keep the lights on, while the theatre doors stay shut for the safety of our community.”

Smith also adds that auditions for the next radio production - “A Pair of Lunatics” - is set for Sept. 4 and 5, via Zoom. The show will be directed by Krystale Dawson.

The play is set at a lavish party at a mental institution. George Fielding and Clara Manners each escape to an empty room for a respite from the madness. Upon meeting, they both mistake each other for patients at the hospital. Hilarity ensues as George and Clara ratchet up craziness in an attempt to scare off the other. Vist www.BAPshows.com for more information.

“It’s been exciting to expand Back Alley’s presence,” Smith adds. “Going online, while not ideal, has brought a lot of new faces we would’ve never met had we had a traditional year. We’ve met performers from across the country, including Nashville, New York City and further. And, while we all long to get back to normalcy, we’re finding ways to continue to tell stories. For many of us storytelling isn’t optional. It’s like breathing. It’s the cornerstone of our mission, and that drive has helped us pushed through these hard circumstances.”

Additional programs are in the works and will be posted periodically throughout the remainder of the year.

