Barking Legs Works To Support Local Artists

Barking Legs will soon (separately!) welcome four local artists into our space for a residency, Confined Creations / Isolated Incidents, that will culminate in installations in the theater.

We strive to support Chattanooga’s artist community and stimulate conversation that provokes a deeper engagement and reflection of the consequential domino of isolation. Being quarantined impacts our most valuable resource--our connection to each other and support systems.

How does this shift our understanding of social constructs? How can we use this time as a community to combat the toxic media, charged political environment, and social distancing that has arisen? How can we virtually support one another while maintaining social distance?

Artists Alecia Buckles, Justin Butts, Briah Gober, and Sara-Anne Waggoner will separately spend time considering how this time period will affect their livelihood, their creative process, and the community at large.

Each artist will consider the emotions that our community may be experiencing during the period of being quarantined and the resulting feelings of isolation and confinement.

We will be relying on the generosity of our community to help us in supporting this talented group of artists as we aim to raise $2,500 to cover the cost of supplies and artist stipends. Please share this project and donate in whatever amount possible. Donors will be invited to a special reception and be the first to view the new creations!

Follow this link to make a donation through Paypal (be sure to select the Artist Fund option) or Venmo @Bark-Legs.