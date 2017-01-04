Chattanooga WorkSpace Brings Artists Together

Downtown arts space celebrates five years of synergistic artistry

Going into its fifth year, the Chattanooga WorkSpace continues to be a hub for the arts. In the small, unassuming building across from the YMCA downtown, over 50 artists, craftsmen, and musicians are working. In addition to studios, the WorkSpace provides artists with opportunities to sell their work and access to a creative community.

Painter Claudia Moore relates that, “As an artist you spend a lot of time alone with your canvas and paints. Having a community of creative people to connect with is energizing. Everyone here is generous with their insight, advice and support.” Her colleague Ali Kay agrees with her, saying, “I had a home studio before moving into this space and these are things I just didn’t get on my own.”

For many, the WorkSpace is a source of inspiration, as Lisa Denney describes, “Since being there, I have gotten back into making art. It’s inspiring to be around other artists. You have that when in school, but once you’ve graduated it’s easy to become isolated. I’ve done more art this past year than in all the years since college.”

A major reason for the space’s success is strong support from WorkSpace’s director, Kathy Lennon. Perhaps the best thing she does is setting up monthly meetings for the artists to get together and discuss the things that they want to see happening in their community. These meetings are the birthplace of projects like Open Studio Night, The WorkSpace Gallery, and the new Under 100 Retail Shop.

This year, the artists will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Hunter Museum and the Chattanooga Zoo. Kathy gives the artists free reign in their studio space to make it work for them. They can paint, build walls, hang lights, and customize their studio spaces. In the collaborative spaces, artists are encouraged to work together to determine the best uses for the space.

“Workspace is a great place to call my second home,” Kenneth Kudulis tells us. “When Jen and I are in town and working, we are at the studio more than our house.”

Equestrian painter Hollie Berry explains why she chose the Workspace: “Having a dedicated studio at Chattanooga WorkSpace began as something I had to do when I began work on my first mural, simply because all my gallons of paint, supplies, and large practice panels would not fit in the 800 sq. ft. one room studio apartment I was living in at the time. In addition to the added breathing room, having a studio outside my home has worked well for me since then. I truly appreciate having a distraction free space where I can focus solely on creating and running my small business.”

Artists benefit from the location, as Colleen Williams tells us “WorkSpace has been a joy to work in. I chose to have my studio there because I have nearly always leased a studio space in commercial art-making buildings due to being able to be near to fellow artists, and its downtown location was ideal.

Because of its small size, WorkSpace operates more like a family. There are frequent discussions regarding the business side of art, opportunities within the region and smiling faces to ask an opinion about a current project on any given floor. Throughout the year that I have been there, many programs and opportunities have been offered as a way to gain exposure and clientele.”

Natasha Koetsch also appreciates the WorkSpace’s location. “Having a studio downtown goes leaps and bounds towards an artist’s credibility in the professional industry,” she explains. “And the Workspace is perfect for that, being so centrally located. Probably the best thing it has done for me is to give me a community, and with community you get more connections, more and varied opportunities, not to mention unlimited entertainment (especially with Rick Rushing downstairs). Chattanooga WorkSpace is just one more way to connect the city with more artists, and I for one love living in a city known for its art and creativity.”

Roses Taylor, who also uses her studio for youth counseling, says that “WorkSpace is a community that supports every member. The members may be as active as they wish in the activities there. I do the banner-painting at on Open Studio Night, which is lots of fun. Anyone—guest or artist—makes his/her ‘mark’ on a canvas that, when all are done, makes an interesting and exciting collaborative painting.”

The benefits of being part of a creative community in a professional space are self-evident, as muralist Kevin Bate sums it up, “I can’t say enough good things about it.”

The year’s first Open Studio Night at Workspace will be on Friday, February 3rd. This event will double as the opening for Workspace Gallery’s “Red” show.

Artwork by Jenny Shugart