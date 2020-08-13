Mars On The Air Radio Theatre Proudly Presents “Fourteen”

The Mars On the Air audio theatre presents "Fourteen," by Alice Gerstenberg, directed by Krystale Dawson. 

When Society Hostess Mrs. Pringle throws a dinner party she likes to think that she does it in style. Tonight's gathering is especially important because she has invited the most eligible bachelor in town and intends that he shall be impressed not only by Mrs. Pringle's status as a hostess but also by the charm and beauty of her only daughter, Elaine.

So she has assembled the cream of society to sit down at a table for fourteen for a sparkling soiree.  But her plans are doomed from the start. Unfortunately one of the guests can't make it - and that means thirteen to sit down to dinner - a most inauspicious omen.

How can she replace him at the last moment?  Can she sustain her reputation? Will the gods smile favorably on Elaine's future?

