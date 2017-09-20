Metalworking With Mont Overton

Creating practical and fanciful mixed media artworks from the mind of Mont Overton

A treasure trove of delightful mixed media copper sculptures are being made right here in the Chattanooga area by local artisan Mont Overton.

These fascinating pieces walk a tightrope between folk art and fine art, ranging from playful cartoon-like images to stunning surrealist forms. If Howard Finster and Tim Burton were to collaborate on some art, they would do well to create something as interesting.

Many art festival goers may already be familiar with Mont’s sculptures, as he has been exhibiting in town for over a decade. He recently showed a collection of his work and did a demonstration of the coppersmithing process at the Chattanooga Mini Maker Faire.

Though the subject matter of his work varies, from objective to abstract forms, they are all consistently rendered with a high level of craftsmanship. Some of his most memorable works are his copper reproductions of musical instruments, and his series of trees and free-standing geometric designs.

Over the years, he has incorporated a variety of traditional and experimental techniques into his sculptures, while mixing in new mediums in ways that are quite innovative.

“I’ve always been drawn to combining materials and processes in what could generally be considered an unexpected way,” says Overton. Elements of metal fabrication, coppersmithing, patination, woodworking, painting, collage, decoupage and origami are some of the more prominent features found in his pieces.

In 2001, he went from drawing and painting with conventional utensils on common materials to working out those ideas by using a plasma cutter on pieces of metal.

“It seemed like a natural application for the movements one makes with a brush or a pen, only using different materials,” he says. “Somehow, that body of work lead to participating in an art show for the first time. It was the beginning of seeing a path that I was interested in pursuing.”

In 2005, under the instruction of his father, Mont began to learn a skill set in traditional coppersmithing. He eventually ended up applying this knowledge in an unconventional manner, by making sculptures. His decision to apply traditional methods to the arts was transformative.

“Something just took on a life of its own during this period of my development as an artist. From that point to present day, I’ve been very fortunate to find, and be found by avenues that propel my pursuit in the arts.”

He still does a fair amount of traditional copper work along with his sculptures. He creates and installs decorative home pieces, range hood covers, awnings, sinks, fountains, backsplashes and other accents.

This work informs his art, as he describes, “I enjoy having to follow the rules in my traditional work, that keeps me in practice and causes a bank of ideas to be used in free form sculpting sessions.”

He finds inspiration for his sculptures from a myriad of sources. Nature, architecture, history, cartoons, music, album covers, music videos, and pop culture are among his greatest creative influences, but his most important influence is the experience of being an artist.

“My most formal training in the world of art comes from making the work, having to find something to do with it, and the network one builds within that process.”

In addition to working as an artist, Mont is a major patron and supporter of the arts. A team player, he is known for his participation in group projects and collaborative efforts. In the past year, he has been an integral part of the Wayne-O-Rama crew. His consistent volunteer work with that institution has driven his personal work, and given him a level of art knowledge that is unattainable elsewhere.

He was also a primary builder of Chattanooga Film Festival’s opening night installation for the film Dave Made A Maze, which premiered at the Majestic Theater downtown.

Mont is excited about the upcoming months, saying “I think Chattanooga has a unique and progressive art culture in our region. I’m interested to see what happens moving forward.”

In October, he will be building another of his custom copper range hood designs, (a kitchen ventilation system that circulates air above the stove top), assisting in the deconstruction and storage of the contents of Wayne-O-Rama, and creating an installation at Frequency Arts.