Rock Camp, Some Kind of Heaven Added To The Virtual Cinema Lineup

While the Tivoli Theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Rock Camp

Summer camp meets Spinal Tap as we journey to Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes - and learn to rock like the legends. Rock Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York and other cities since 1996.

The brainchild of music producer David Fishof, Rock Camp boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star “counselors” that include Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Slash and countless other rock legends.

The counselors teach, inspire and jam with the campers over the course of four days. Each Rock Camp concludes with all of the counselors and their respective campers, performing together.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our friends at Mad Pix and Cedar Hills Cinema.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

Some Kind of Heaven

With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida.

Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, SOME KIND OF HEAVEN invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise.

With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life’s final act.

Tickets: $12 - This film is provided by our friends at Magnolia Pictures.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

For a complete list of films in the The Bobby Stone Film Series, visit tivolichattanooga.com/events/bobby-stone-film-series/virtual-cinema

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!