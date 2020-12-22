Tennessee-Made Film “The Last Earth Girl” Releasing Soon

The Tennessee-made feature length film “The Last Earth Girl” has won multiple awards in several countries including two for Best Sci-Fi Feature Film and one for Best Actress.

Shot entirely in Tennessee using local talent and resources, the film is scheduled for release on Dec. 26, 2020 in the US and UK on Amazon Prime.

Shot entirely in Tennessee using local actors and production crew, The Last Earth Girl was completed in 2019 and went on to screen at multiple festivals worldwide including the Solaris Film Festival in France, the Caorle Film Festival in Italy, and multiple festivals in the US including the Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival in Louisiana and the Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival.

The project was a huge undertaking involving many people across several years, but the film is now complete and will be released in the US and UK on Dec. 26th, 2020.

Awards include:

Best Feature Sci-Fi Film – Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival

Best Feature Sci-Fi Film – Caorle Film Festival, Caorle, Italy

Best Actress – Peak City Film Festival, Apex, NC

Semi-Finalist – Andromeda Film Festival, Istanbul, Turkey

Semi-Finalist – Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, Lafayette, LA

Semi-Finalist – Solaris Film Festival, Cannes, France

Semi-Finalist – Eau Claire World Film Festival, Eau Claire, WI

Many more film festivals expressed interest in our film but were unfortunately canceled or pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Learn more about the film at www.cellardoorcinema.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/thelastearthgirl

