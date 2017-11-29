A beautiful journey of reflective art with Genesis Greykid

This Friday at 5 p.m. come see the astonishing work of local artist, poet, and creative Genesis Greykid. “Through The Grey” is a literary art collection of the first-hand stories and inspiration Genesis discovered through his expedition across country.

Having recently returned home, after a near 11,000-mile voyage, Genesis was able to find inspiration for the art and poetry being presented this weekend. Part of his trip consisted of backpacking by foot or train, through different towns, seeking to find the inner stories of those he met on the way.

For Genesis the trip was an opportunity not only to explore, but to find inspiration from the terrain and people around him. He spent most of his time talking to strangers, asking them questions that would open them up. For instance, what do you think is the key to happiness, or if your heart was a nightclub, and a stranger walked in, what would be the first song they heard?

Genesis hopes his art will work as a mirror, allowing viewers to reflect deep within themselves. He desires for attendants to walk away from the event feeling encouraged, able to reconnect with their inner wholeness, and become more in tune with themselves.

Through The Grey

Friday, 5 p.m.

Above Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

throughthegrey.com