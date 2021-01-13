All About Color Gallery Opens Friday At Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Arts at Erlanger announces the opening of the “All About Color” gallery at Erlanger Baroness Hospital on January 15 in the gallery corridor.

The juried gallery consists of a multitude of different mediums including paintings and photographs bringing bright, colorful imagery to life.

Artists Caleb Ballard, Julie Bauer, Ellyn Biven, Lisa Bohnwagner, Miki Boni, Anne Bordash, Michael Brady, Vera Susan Chamlee, Tom and Pat Cory, Karen Flatt Eustice, David Fishman, Tito Fontanilla, Briah Gober, Nina Grauley, Faye Ives, Howard Kaplan, Janice Kennedy, Gray McCurdy Kephart, Jennie Kirkpatrick, Skylar Laman, Adam Massey, Carrie Pendergrass, Jim Pierson, Olivia Reckert, Kory Russell, William A Simpson, Richard Smith, Jay Snyder, Julie Turner, Evelyn Marie Williams, and Alan Wolfe comprise the gallery. Many of the pieces are available for purchase from the artists.

The gallery will be available for viewing from January 15 until May 12 in the gallery corridor at Erlanger Baroness Hospital. Due to current visiting limitations in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, only hospital staff, patients and approved visitors can access the gallery corridor. However, all gallery artwork can be viewed online at erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.

The Arts at Erlanger committee is a volunteer organization that facilitates art-based therapy throughout the health system. The goal of the Arts at Erlanger committee is to provide reprieve for hospital patients and visitors who may draw comfort from a variety of art forms including visual art, music and dance.

For more information about Arts at Erlanger and upcoming performances, please visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.

