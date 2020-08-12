ArtsBuild Now Accepting Community Cultural Connections Applications

ArtsBuild is now accepting applications for its Community Cultural Connections grants. Grants of up to $2,000 are awarded on a rolling basis for projects or programs that use the arts to make our community a better place.

Community Cultural Connections grants began in 2012 in response to Chattanooga’s city-wide cultural plan Imagine Chattanooga 20/20. The goal of the program is to make arts and culture more accessible to underserved populations, inclusive of geographic area, ethnicity, age and individuals with disabilities.

Since the program started, the program has funded more than 125 unique organizations, artists, social service nonprofits, and neighborhood associations, to name a few. For a complete list of past recipients, visit ArtsBuild’s website at artsbuild.com/grant-making.

President James McKissic says, “We believe that the arts have a powerful and positive impact on the many individuals and neighborhoods that make up our diverse community. Each of our CCC recipients contributes to ArtsBuild’s vision for More Arts in More Places for More People.”

ArtsBuild hopes to fund projects in areas of Hamilton County that haven’t had grant recipients before. (For reference, see this Google Map that ArtsBuild recently created illustrating the geographic reach of its grant-making and other programs over the past 5 years.)

Applicants do not need to be 501(c)(3) organizations. The grants are available starting now for the 2020-2021 fiscal year until funds are depleted. To learn more about eligibility and to apply for a CCC grant, please visit our online grant application system artsbuild.gosmart.org or contact Miriam Manda, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement at miriam@artsbuild.com.

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $75 million over the past 51 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming. ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

