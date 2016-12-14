Ballet Tennessee dances to “A Christmas Carol”

UTC’s Fine Arts Center will be hosting the prestigious ballet company Ballet Tennessee this Saturday as they put on a surely beautiful performance of the classic tale “A Christmas Carol.”

We all know the Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and his family, and all the ghosts of Christmas that show Scrooge the error of his ways throughout Christmas Eve night. It’s a heartbreaking tale as Scrooge sees what life may become if he doesn’t change, but equally heartwarming as Scrooge discovers the true meaning of The Christmas Spirit.

To add the breathtaking art of ballet to the script will make for a spectacular night for all, Scrooge included.

The production features guest artists Fredrick Davis from WTCI’s “From the Streets to the Stage” and Jere Hunt from Rioult Dance NY, alongside Ballet Tennessee Professional artists Hannah Locke, Andrew Bewley, Brittany Johnson-Mills, and Emma Pannkuk.

Combining such talents will be an incredible feat and will surely make this one day only event a holiday crowd-pleaser. Whether you make it an afternoon of beautiful ballet or a romantic holiday evening, Ballet Tennessee’s performance will leave you feeling cheery and bright.

Ballet Tennessee presents “A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

423) 821-2055

ballettennessee.org