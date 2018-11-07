Capturing The Human Spirit With Harry Ahn

It’s easier to paint a scene of nature or take a photo of a sunset than to place a personality or character into a frame.

Capturing the human spirit is a tall order for all artists. Like Faulkner once said, “This spirit, or heart at conflict, is what interests us most.”

This Friday, Southern Adventist University brings world renowned painter Harry Ahn to Chattanooga to showcase his portraits that embody the conflicted human spirit.

His works are like the project Humans of New York, except Ahn uses the brush and easel to portray the rural, the poor, the wealthy and the all-too-human.

Ahn’s accolades in the art world are numerous. He’s won the International Portraits Competition, the Portrait Society of American Members Competition, and has had over fifty solo exhibits around the world.

A quick search of Ahn’s work shows a cast of warm faces and people from all walks of life. There are cowboys, musicians, laborers: all strangers that evoke an intriguing sense of compassion.

The exhibit’s opens at 6 p.m. at the John C. Williams Gallery in Brock Hall at the university in Collagedale and will remain open till December 13. For more information on this event, call (423) 236-2732.