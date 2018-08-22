Celebrate our community’s collaborations at SPOT venue

If you’re looking for something fun and creative to get your artsy side flowing this weekend, look no further than Celebrations: A Community Collaborations workshops this Saturday from nine thirty to three at SPOT Venue.

A group of independent artists have come together in the hopes of “rejuvenating the Chattanooga arts community through collaborative live performances” and will be holding a four class workshop this weekend in ballet, contemporary dance, hip-hop, and clay arts.

If you’ve been looking for an event to help you breakout in one, or any of the four aforementioned arts, this is your moment as each class is structured for beginners all for just $25.

Beyond workshopping your skills, Celebrations will include an event from six to nine that evening known as The Production and will include twenty five dancers putting on ten varied dance performances, live pottery, and visual art demonstrations.

And, to further engage with the community, the audience will be given the opportunity to interact with the performers through guided movement improvisation.

A true treat of an event with a great goal in mind: breathe life into our art’s community, one event at a time.