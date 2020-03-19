Chattanooga Theatre Centre Updates Schedule, Classes

Our stage was empty this past weekend, but our hearts are full with the outpouring of support we have received from our theatre family this week. You are important to us, and we look forward to seeing you again when we get on the other side of this crisis.

In light of the developing news about the coronavirus and recommended guidelines from local, state, and national authorities, here’s the latest from the CTC:

In the interest of public safety and the safety of our employees, our box office is now closed to walk-up traffic. We will continue to operate our normal business by phone and online. Ticketholders with current reservations are being contacted regarding their options: rescheduling, donating the ticket price, or getting a refund. If you need assistance, call the box office at 423.267.8534 and, if you don’t reach us, leave a message.

Our Youth Theatre production of THE CAT IN THE HAT, originally scheduled for May 8-17, has been rescheduled for June 12-21. (This is subject to change.)

Auditions for THE CAT IN THE HAT, originally scheduled for March 23-24, have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 4-5, at 5 p.m. (This is subject to change.) Auditions will be conducted with a limited number of people at one time. For more information, visit us at http://bit.ly/35YUjIU .

. Auditions for DREAMGIRLS, originally scheduled for March 23-24, have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, April 13-14, at 7:30 p.m. (This is subject to change.)

The start of classes, originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been postponed as we consider our alternatives. Our education department is reaching out to registered students to provide more information.

The puppet playshop scheduled for this Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.

The Second Century Society reception scheduled for March 31 will be rescheduled on a later date.

Our productions of THE HOLLOW, originally scheduled to open last Friday, and BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, originally scheduled to open Friday of next week, are on hold as we consider alternative dates and alternative means of presenting them to you.

Finally, be on the lookout for an announcement about our 2020-2021 season!

Note that it is never an easy decision to postpone a production, because it impacts our entire community—you, our dedicated patrons, subscribers, and supporters, as well as our remarkable volunteers, creative team, and staff. However, with the rapidly changing public health recommendations, we are taking steps to protect everyone. Your well-being is our top priority.

While these challenging times call for bold choices, we trust that this current hiatus of live theatre at the CTC—and elsewhere—will only serve to bolster our love and appreciation for it.

So, stay tuned. We have a dedicated page on our website (TheatreCentre.com/coronavirus) which we will update whenever we have new information. You can also find updates on our Facebook pages.

Thank you for supporting us as we work to ensure that the first-class theatre you count on at the CTC continues to thrive in our great city. Be safe. We hope to see you soon.