Clay Entertainment At In-Town Gallery

Clay entertainment with Laurie Graham at the In-Town Gallery

As a child, I remember watching an artist wheel throw a pot on PBS. Since then, I’ve always been a little bit obsessed by the idea of using a pottery wheel even though I haven’t had the chance to do it (yet).

Laurie Graham realized her obsession with clay as well, but she made a career out of it. While in school at the Tennessee Technological University Appalachian Center for Crafts, she took a clay class as an elective and was immediately hooked.

Now, she creates all kinds of different pieces including beautiful pitchers, trays, and whimsical mugs with various faces on them. “I am drawn to the clay and the way it feels in my hands,” says Graham.

Interestingly, though each of her works is a piece of art, each piece boasts functionality: “The pieces with silly faces are great for entertaining as well as entertaining to look at.”

Her work is currently being featured at In-Town gallery in her exhibit entitled, “Let Me Entertain You” and is certainly sure to be entertaining. Each of Graham’s mugs exude personality and fun, and her various other works express the inspiration that she often draws from nature.

Let Laurie Graham’s work entertain you for the month of June at In-Town Gallery. You won’t be disappointed.

Let Me Entertain You

Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm, Sunday 1pm-5pm

In-Town Gallery

26 Frazier Avenue

(423) 267-9214

www.intowngallery.com