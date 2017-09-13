CSO To Open 85th Season With Mahler’s Symphony No. 1

Chattanooga Symphony to open 85th season with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 "The Titan"

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera opens their 85th season on Thursday, Sep. 28th with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “The Titan”. Around 85 musicians will take to the stage at the Tivoli Tehatre in this dramatic and powerful piece.

Featuring a finale with eight French horns performing on their feet to create “the greatest possible noise,” this is sure to be an awe-inspiring performance.

The performance will begin with Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra”. A fun and brilliantly-orchestrated piece, each family of instruments gets a moment in the spotlight and will showcase their unique sound and ranges. This playful piece is sure to be enjoyed by all ages.

Movie enthusiasts will immediately recognize the evening’s second piece, Tan Dun’s Crouching Tiger Concerto. This concert work is based on Dun’s Oscar-winning score for the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Performed by guest cellist, Benjamin Karp, this concerto for cello and orchestra was heavily influenced by the movie’s poetic imagery, complex emotions, and exotic landscapes.

“I am excited to bring Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 ‘The Titan’ to the stage on opening night. His magnificent and powerful symphony will be quite the performance,” said Kayoko Dan, CSO Music Director. “I am also thrilled to collaborate with my friend Benjamin Karp on Tan Dun’s beautiful and inspiring Crouching Tiger Concerto. With such a wide range of music, there’s going to be something for everyone.”

Tickets range from $21 to $85 with discounts for students and educators. Following the concert, ticket-holders are invited to Postlude—a reception held in the lobby with a chance to meet the musicians and guest artists featured during that night’s performance.

Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “The Titan”

Thursday, Sep. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 267-8583

www.chattanoogasymphony.org