Designing The Streets Of Tomorrow

When walking around downtown, we rarely recognize that Chattanooga was once an idea on a drawing board, gazed upon by city planners from the past. For those planners, designing Chattanooga was undoubtedly a monumental effort in itself, but to successfully keep the city running might be the more difficult task in the long run. If nobody is living and working in the city, failure will be the only result.

Victor Dover, founding principal of town planning firm Dover, Kohl & Partners, is interested in constructing an engaging urban landscape in an effort to prevent this fateful result. And he isn’t working in isolation.

This Thursday at 5 p.m. at The Camp House, Dover will present “The Art of Street Design”, in which he’ll address compelling questions such as “How do we make our streets and cities places where people want to get out of their cars and walk?” and “How do we make our cities and towns great places where people want to be?”

Dover’s talk will aid in formulating possible solutions to the underlying human issues facing our city’s metropolitan area. Chattanooga will only survive beyond our time if we design the city to properly accommodate the people and streets of today and tomorrow.

One may not immediately think of urban design as art, but chances are Victor Dover will change your mind. For tickets and more information, visit thecamphouse.com