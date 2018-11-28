Get To Know Your Neighbors

The community of Chattanooga is diverse and popping with culture. That’s why it’s important to get out of your comfort zone, and why I am here to tell you if you care about this city and the people who live in it, you should come down to the Amani Chattanooga event titled “Our Neighbors”.

Photographer William Johnson has spent the last year capturing the images that often go unseen in certain areas of Chattanooga. That is all about to change now as “Our Neighbors” is all about showcasing the beautiful and unique people that live in Ridgedale and Highland Park.

Many of us who live in the city are unaware of some of our neighbors and William Johnson wants to change how we see things around these communities. That is why it is important that we truly know our neighbors, and understand the places that we live in as it helps us grasp what is going on beyond our usual scope, and how we can contribute.

This exhibit is presented by Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and Johnson’s photographs will be sure to help us get to know our neighbors. The exhibit will be held at Amani Chattanooga located on 420 South Willow Street this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss such a special opportunity to broaden your scope of where your neighbors live, who they are, and what they stand for through the lens of such an incredible photographer. For more information, visit amaniafrica.org.