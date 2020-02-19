Happiness And Healing In Art

The seniors in our community have played an important role in all our lives; taught us through their successes and failures; cared for us as parents and grandparents; and paved the way for us today.

Now, it’s time to support those who once supported all of us.

On February 26th at 5 p.m., the Hart Gallery is open for a gallery viewing of works created by the individuals involved in Avisto, a non-profit that provides free access to art creation for those with dementia and their caregivers.

“Art has a way of bringing life to someone seemingly lost to Alzheimer’s Disease,” says Avisto founder Brett Billings.

Indeed, art has a unique way of healing. Pat Avisto, whose husband first inspired the program, says, “The most exciting thing is to see their growth through the program. From the beginning with uncertainty to the expression of love and joy, all because of art.”

Not only does this event give you the chance to support artists with dementia, but you also get the opportunity to enjoy a reading from local poet Emily Blackmon, along with light refreshments.

Come to simply view the work of these artists but don’t forget to bring your checkbook—you just might want to bid on one in the silent auction and all proceeds go to the local Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit avisto.org for more information.