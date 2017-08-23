Henna-Mehndi art for the soul

If you’ve ever thought about designing a cool tattoo but weren’t sure if you wanted it permanently, you might remember experimenting with Scooby-Doo themed water tattoos as a kid. These widely available temporary tattoos are flimsy, cheap, and begin peeling within hours of application, a major disappointment for the aspiring tattoo artist. But luckily, there’s a middle ground.

Henna, as it has become commonly referred to in western culture, creates a semi-permanent stain on the skin upon application lasting anywhere between one and three weeks. It has been used for millennium in a variety of diverse cultures, primarily for skin, hair, and furniture dye.

The art of henna tattooing has been practiced for over 5,000 years, with some historians speculating it’s been in existence for over 9,000 years. Practiced in the Middle East, India, Pakistan, and Africa, henna tattoos adorned the bodies of the rich as well as the those of little means who could not afford jewelry, and instead used henna as their own decoration. Today, the skin-staining tattoo is used for momentous occasions like weddings, medicinal uses, and self-expression.

Several cultures have perfected this technique, most notably the ancient Indians, who created palm based henna art known as Mehndi. On Monday, join Studio 4K to explore the history, science, and application of Mehndi, which will include a personal tube of henna to design your own temporary Mehndi tattoo. Scooby-Doo tattoo templates unfortunately won’t be provided.

Henna 101

Monday, 7 p.m.

Studio 4K

Chattanooga Workspace

302 W. 6th St.

facebook.com/Studio4KChattanooga