Honor The Dead, Celebrate Life

This Saturday, come and learn about the vibrant history and tradition of Día de Muertos. In honor of the season, the Creative Discovery Museum is having a Day of the Dead event and exhibit.

The Day of the Dead originated with the Aztecs and is celebrated primarily in Mexico and Guatemala. The Mexican holiday is a time when family and friends gather to celebrate and remember those who have died. It is a spiritual multi-day event that incorporates family, prayer, and community.

The Creative Discovery Museum hopes to capture the essence of this holiday by presenting an event where people can celebrate the living while honoring the past. The museum will educate guests on the variety of ways Día de Muertos is celebrated in Mexico and Guatemala.

There will be traditional food, folklore dancing from Mexico and Guatemala, and a craft station where you can build kites and make paper marigolds.

Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate this colorful, spirited, and brilliant holiday with the Creative Discovery Museum. The event is this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and will be included with regular admission.

For more information, visit their website at cdmfun.org or call (423) 756-2738.