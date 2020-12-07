In-Town Gallery Celebrates “Art You Wear” This December

This December at In-town Gallery, Eleanor Goodson and Jan Lamoreaux present a show of their creations in jewelry and fabric that catches the eye. Their one of a kind handcrafted works make perfect gifts for the holiday season. Beginning December 4th, the show will be on display through December 31st.

Eleanor Goodson, one of the Chattanooga area’s master jewelers, studied under Jean Stark, a founder of the Kulick-Stark Institute of the New York School of Ancient Jewelry and also under John Cogswell of SUNY, formerly of Parsons School of Design.

“I work in my mountain-top studio creating custom-designed jewelry with precious metals and semi-precious stones. My work includes distinctive woven chains, semi-precious stone necklaces, and one-of-a-kind cast pieces of jewelry.”

For this show her designs are eclectic. For this show, Goodson uses beads, animal motifs and even mah jong tiles as the mood strikes her. And while while her designs dazzle the eye, they have an organic quality that is timeless.

Jan Lamoreaux worked for 25 years at the Washington D.C. where she was involved with strategic planning for VA’s national health care delivery system. Before retiring and moving to Chattanooga she discovered and fell in love with silk painting, deciding to pursue it as a second career.

“Silk,” says Lamoreaux, “is a beautiful luxurious fabric. I work with dyes that are especially formulated for silk and natural fibers and never cease to be enthralled when I see a finished garment as it flows and shimmers from the wearer’s movement.” This excitement with her medium can be seen in the joyousness of her aesthetic vision, a perfect antidote to a wearying year of Covid and isolation.

This season In-Town Gallery has something for everyone on your holiday gift list. There are handmade tree ornaments, paintings that can redefine a room or beautifully crafted jewelry and fabric art to enhance your sense of style. Naturally the walls are filled with paintings with a wide range of appeal. Everything is created by local artists.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery run by a dynamic group of local artists. It offers a wide range of art and fine craft from area artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 - 5 PM Wednesday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!