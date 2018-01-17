Is any family truly "Next To Normal"? The Ensemble Theater Company finds out.

Chattanooga is never on the short side of good theatre. Between our various theatres, playhouses, and university productions, Chattanooga is rife with outstanding productions, and the kick off to 2018 at the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga is no exception.

To start their lineup of 2018 productions, the ETC is putting on the award-winning musical Next to Normal.

The musical is based around a family “on the brink of self-discovery” and deals with what all of us normal human being’s must face at some point or another in our lives: grief, depression, self-confidence, denial, love, and so much more. It’s show-stopping musical numbers, and outstanding cast is sure to please.

Mary Beth Torgerson takes on the psychologically challenging role of Diana, a mother “stuck in a destructive past”, while veteran ETC performer Kyle Dagnan will portray an equally challenging role of Dan, a father “stuck in a veiled present.”

If you know anything about Next to Normal, you’ll understand that these won’t be easy feats. And if you do, then all the more reason to come what an incredible adaptation of a play that hits so close to home for so many.

Next To Normal

Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Midtown Central

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com