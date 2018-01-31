Making the common unusual at the Hunter Museum

The early twentieth-century witnessed the true birth of Modernism. A medium of photographic, artistic innovation that was obsessed with the natural, formal state of the world. Even though the era can be traced back to the 1850’s, the technology itself wouldn’t catch up to their aspirations for yet another half-century.

Often, the Pictorialism of their predecessors focused on the manipulation of a photo. They would achieve this by adjusting the focus as to create a blurred, almost painted image. Pictorialism sought to create beautiful images through manipulation; meanwhile, Modernism endeavored to bring out the beauty of everyday life with expert camera work.

The almost eerie, cold photos of the age of Pictorialism are a far cry from their lively successors. In this new era, the faces of those photographed are no longer hidden but explored. The lonely, distant figures of that time are in contrast with the Modernists commitment to their subject’s waking eyes, desires, and brief moment in life. The self-expressive mood of the photograph was no longer implied but explicitly stated.

The Hunter Museum of American Art will showcase the most prominent artwork of the time—captured in Mexico City’s post-revolution atmosphere—from 1920-30’s. As a result, the museum has dubbed the event, “Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography.” The exhibit will include artwork exclusive to the 1920’s by the famous Edward Weston, Tina Modotti, Paul Strand, and several others.

Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography

February 2- April 22

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org