The Artist SEVEN leads a group of muralists in the streets this Sunday

Over the past few years, Chattanooga’s streets have transformed as beautiful, powerful murals have been painted onto many buildings. From simple patterns of colorful shapes to complex depictions of people and places, each of these works of public art has changed the look of the city and the daily life if its residents.

This Sunday, the artist SEVEN, a Chattanooga native and muralist, is giving Chattanoogans the opportunity to participate in this artistic process. The Burnin’ Bridges Mural Jam Episode #3 will bring “an extremely diverse group of over twenty-five professional mural artists from all around the country ready to descend on Chattanooga and work their art magic for the Alton Park community.”

The mural painting event will take place in the Alton Park neighborhood on Oakland Avenue (located between W. 43rd. St. and 45th St.) Though SEVEN is behind many of the impressive murals currently on display in the city, this will be his largest installment yet.

The event will also offer free refreshments and surprise gift bags, along with the opportunity to meet the artists as they transform the look of Oakland Avenue. It will last from 2 to 4 p.m., and admission is free.