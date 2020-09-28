Poetry Society Of Tennessee’s Annual Poetry Festival Goes Virtual This Year

The Poetry Society of Tennessee is pleased to announce its 64th Annual Festival will be held virtually this year on Saturday, October 24th, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET. The Festival will include both a workshop and poetry readings.

John C. Mannone will be the Festival’s workshop leader, presenting on the Intersection of Poetry and Science. Mr. Mannone’s workshop will explore why it is critically important that our education should fuse science with art, but will focus on the intersection of science and poetry.

For example, poetry offers imagery to science, visualization strongly enhances understanding, while the science offers new metaphors to creative writers.

John C. Mannone is a physicist and theoretical chemist with a passion for the literary arts. As a research chemist, he worked on both the Viking and the Voyager missions. As a physicist in the classroom, he often uses poetry to defuse anxiety and stimulate discussion.

He has over 850 works in venues ranging from the North Dakota Quarterly to the Annals of Internal Medicine. He’s the author of three literary poetry collections: "Apocalypse" (Alban Lake Publishing, 2015); "Disabled Monsters" (The Linnet’s Wings Press, 2015); and "Flux Lines" (forthcoming 2020). He’s the poetry editor for Silver Blade, Liquid Imagination, Abyss & Apex, and American Diversity Report.

There is no charge to attend the Festival, but registration is required for non-members. For a Festival agenda, and details on how to register, please see PST’s website, at poetrytennessee.org/annual-festival-and-contest.html. An access code for the Festival will be provided following registration.

For more information about the Poetry Society of Tennessee, please visit poetrytennesee.org.

