Pumpkin Painting Seasonal Fun

Fall is the time of year where everyone gets back into the spirit of picking pumpkins. Just like turkeys in November, the majestic pumpkin steals the show for the month of October.

At one point in your life you have probably carved a pumpkin. But this always comes with a lot of hassle and messiness. I always struggle carving them out to look exactly how I envisioned it in the first place.

In my own opinion, painting pumpkins is the right way to go. And now Chattanooga Workspace is offering a class to help you do just that.

Whether it be a spooky skeleton or a cute black cat, the Pumpkin Painting Party is available to anyone who wants to learn the art of pumpkin painting.

All of the pumpkins that will be used in the class are provided for free along with complimentary snacks. “Boo”-ze is also allowed at the event however those who attend are required to bring their own.

The Pumpkin Painting Party will be Friday starting at 6 p.m. and ticket are only fifteen dollars. To learn more about this fall festivity visit thechattery.com and make sure that you register online before attending. Create your very own pumpkin masterpiece!