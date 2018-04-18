Reimagining Peter Pan at Covenant College

This weekend, Covenant College’s theatre department is putting on a reimagined rendition of the story of Peter Pan. “Peter/Wendy”, written by Jeremy Bloom, moves through the classic story in a nonlinear fashion, emphasizing its complex themes.

Retellings of Peter Pan frequently highlight the whimsy and joy of childhood, but “Peter/Wendy” takes a different approach, lingering on childhood’s darker sides.

The play is directed by recent Covenant College alumna Abigail DeGraaf, who states, “There’s a lot about Peter Pan that highlights the beauty and terror of a child’s imagination, and one of the things that’s true about the imagination is that it’s hardly ever linear. The play explores ‘the limitlessness of imagination and the real presence of evil’.”

Talented Covenant College students will bring these well-loved characters to life as Wendy will be played by Mia Connell, and Levi Orren will take the role opposite her as Peter Pan.

Performed in Sanderson Auditorium, an intimate venue perfect for the play’s scope, the play will provide audience members with a powerful theatrical experience.

Performances will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. To reserve tickets, contact the box office at (706) 419-1051 or at boxoffice@covenant.edu.