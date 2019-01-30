Solving Your Own Murder

Remember the noir film D.O.A.? No longer abbreviated, “Dead on Arrival”—based on the 1949 classic film—is being updated with a Cold War themed stage production by Back Alley Productions at The Mars Theater in Lafayette, kicking off this weekend.

The plot is classic noir: newspaper writer Frank Bigelow is set to interview Jack Nelson, a celebrity actor running for a seat in the Senate. He lands in Philadelphia and proceeds to the hotel where the interview is taking place, only to arrive amidst a busy sales conference. He socializes in his newfound situation, partaking in some partying, then rests the night away in his hotel room.

In the morning, Frank notices something isn’t quite right; he finds that he had been poisoned the night before. With no one else to help him, Frank attempts to solve his own murder before his life is taken from him.

Fans of both the noir and mystery genre should appreciate the new atmosphere of the classic film, and those unfamiliar with the film can experience what is considered a high achievement in the genre. Audiences often see characters solve the murders of others; rarely do the characters on stage have to solve their own murder.

For more information and to get tickets, go to bapshows.com or call (706) 996-8350.