The Life And Death Of Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe’s life and death were undoubtedly as melancholy as the works he wrote throughout his brief forty-year existence. These works and the characters contained within them help explain why Poe’s mind was as depressive as it was, but what if these characters could speak with the writer himself?

That is the aim of “Poe’s Midnight Dreary”, a stage production assembled by Covenant College’s theatre department.

The tragicomedy centers around Poe’s final days, depicting him wandering about disconsolately as he comes into contact with the very characters he created. Characters from “The Tell-Tale Heart”, “The Black Cat”, “The Raven” and more appear before Poe’s eyes, and what was once thought to be fiction for the late writer becomes his forlorn reality.

These characters come in peace, though, beckoning Poe to reflect upon his life plagued by his own neurosis and disharmony. The play allows audiences to see how Poe’s internal suffering influenced the characters and stories that left a lasting impact on American literature.

“Poe’s Midnight Dreary” will be performed February 15, 16, and 22 at 8 p.m. and February 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Sanderson Hall Auditorium in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. For more information and tickets, email boxoffice@covenant.edu or call (706) 419-1051.