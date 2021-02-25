ArtsBuild Accepting Applications For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute

ArtsBuild is seeking candidates for the next Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute, a monthly nine-part series designed to fully engage participants in the local arts community. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 26, 2021.

Launched in 2005 in memory of long-time board member and arts advocate A. William Holmberg, Jr., the annual Institute offers behind-the-scenes site visits to cultural and educational institutions, case studies of arts agencies, keynote speakers, panel discussions with community leaders about current issues facing the arts community, and a unique forum for pursuing shared goals among arts leaders, business leaders, educators, and philanthropic foundations. Participants will interact directly with local arts organizations and the broader Hamilton County’s arts sector.

“A colleague encouraged me to apply for the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute program early in my career as a way to get plugged into Chattanooga’s leadership culture,” said Stratton Tingle, Holmberg Institute graduate and Executive Director of SoundCorps. “Just one year after graduating I found myself serving on several nonprofit boards and committees. The program gave me the education, vision, and connections that I needed to start serving my community’s needs.”

The Holmberg Institute provides many opportunities for networking and strengthens individual talents and skills needed to serve as volunteers, board members and fund raisers. Participation is open to residents in and around Hamilton County who have demonstrated passionate support and advocacy for the arts and who have made a commitment to making a difference in the quality of life for our community.

Classes will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month from April through December 2021. The cost to participate is $300, and there are payment plans and scholarships available. Applicants should complete this Google Form by Friday, March 26, 2021. The link to the Google Form is also accessible at https://artsbuild.com/arts-leadership. For questions related to the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute e-mail Amy Lowdermilk at amy@artsbuild.com.

