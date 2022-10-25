ArtsBuild Announces A Final Round Of Artists Work Grants For Local Artists And Studios

ArtsBuild announces that a new application cycle is opening soon for the Artists Work grant program.

The innovative program provides project funding to individual artists or artist studios to produce artworks (visual, fine craft, media, performance, or literary arts) that concludes with an exhibit or performance within Hamilton County. Individual artists or artist studios may apply independently or in conjunction with a nonprofit arts organization.

The Artists Work grant program was initiated in 2020 in response to the sudden loss of audiences, jobs, and patrons experienced by the region’s arts industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of providing economic stimulus that benefits both the creative sector and the public realm.

Three rounds of grants were awarded in 2020-2021 for projects such as concerts and performances in parks and outdoor spaces, large-scale murals in Chattanooga, and a variety of arts exhibits and displays.

Funding for the current Artists Work grant program is made possible by generous support from Benwood Foundation, Footprint Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, and ArtsBuild donors.

Grants are available for Exhibition & Performance with awards of up to $10,000. ArtsBuild expects to award up to ten grants.

The application opens on Monday, November 7 with a deadline of Monday, January 9, 2023. There will be an online informational session on Wednesday, November 2 from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

The Zoom Meeting registration link is on the ArtsBuild Facebook event page for the info session.

The Artists Work grant guidelines and application will be available at https://artsbuild.submit.com/ starting Monday, November 7.

For Artists Work grant support, contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement, (423) 777-4214, melissa@artsbuild.com.