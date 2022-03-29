Chattanooga's Lourans Mikhail To Be Artist-in-Resident At Chateau Orqueveaux In France

Local Chattanooga artist Lourans Mikhail has been selected for a month-long artist residency at Chateau Orqueveaux in France.

Mikhail is a multimedia artist working in several visual disciplines: murals, painting, sculpture, and graphic design. He focuses on bringing attention to perspectives that are underexposed while highlighting issues surrounding race, violence, social inequalities, sexism, culture, and drugs in present-day society. Fusing street art flair with pop-surrealism, he eliminates the glamor from everyday life as a way to question the reality of our belief structures.

“I was a little shocked at first to read my acceptance letter," said Mikhail. "It was very affirming to read that out of hundreds of artists from several different countries across the world I was selected. It was a moment that cemented me on my path as a confident professional artist.”

Mikhail is a disabled Marine Veteran and a father of two girls. He holds a Bachelor’s in Graphic Design and continues to expand his repertoire through an array of platforms including audio/video production and recording. His works are included in national and international collections.

Although he’s only been a professional artist for several years, Mikhail was honored to have a solo show in San Diego at Thumbprint Gallery, one of the top galleries in the city. He was given short notice (3 weeks) to prep 20-25 pieces, and at the time had only 5 pieces ready, but he pushed through and was ready to showcase his cutting edge work in record time.

“When they contacted me I was only five pieces into my series titled 'Different Strokes', but I went for it," said Mikhail. "I created everything from idea to final product in the first show they had with in-person viewing during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mikhail has shown in galleries across Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, and most recently Chattanooga. Mikhail was also featured in an interactive exhibit at the New Americans Museum in San Diego, CA. He has also painted large scale public murals in cities like Memphis, San Diego, New Orleans, Anaheim, Nashville and Chattanooga.

Mikhail is a proud resident of Chattanooga and is a member of Association of Visual Artists (AVA). He has participated in multiple group art shows since moving to the area, and is planning a solo show in late 2022 after his residency.

Mikhail serves as the Facility and Maintenance Manager for Sculpture Fields at Montague Park so that he can stay connected to the region’s top sculpture artists, and works with the Chattanooga Fashion Expo as their Art Director. He and his partner, Shanna Forrestall of 4FC Productions, have also created a new online show called Chit Chat Chattanooga that interviews and highlights local business owners, artists and influencers in the city.

“I love Chattanooga because it’s so beautiful and the surrounding nature is an amazing catalyst to inspire or reset yourself when you’re in a funk. I enjoy collaborating with the many other local talented creatives who live here," said Mikhail.

Château Orquevaux is a private residence now owned by the Attias family. The Château is a private home and also operates an International Artists & Writers Residency program, hosting visual artists, writers and musicians from around the world.