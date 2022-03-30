EPB Announces 10th Street Mural Artists For Substation Wall

EPB has chosen twelve Chattanooga area artists to work on a public art community mural on the second side of its 10th Street Substation.

The 2022 mural theme is “Voices of MLK” to highlight the history, heritage and significance of Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

An outside group of community stakeholders selected the following twelve artists that live or work in the EPB service territory based on their submission’s artistic value, community reflection and relevance to the theme.

Laura Dahlke

Karen Estes

Jerome Foster

Ann Jackson

Mimi McCallister

Madison Myers

Dannita Noble

Latesia Poole

Rea Shaw

Nathaniel Stepney

Ty Swint

Sara Tolbert

The community can look forward to seeing a variety of artwork on the artists’ murals honoring MLK, Chattanooga history and icons and other community standouts. This year the mural wall will face Foster Street and there are 11 panels that the chosen artists will paint.

"It's such an honor to promote the talent of our local, diverse artists,” said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions. “We continue to be impressed by the level of talent that we have seen and are so grateful to our many community partners who select the art through a blind judging process and advise us every step of the way."

A number of community partners made this project possible including ArtsBuild, Association of Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga’s Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Community Kitchen, MLK Neighborhood Association, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

“I’m thrilled to see this next round of artists who will be bringing so much vibrancy to the MLK Neighborhood with their talents,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “I’m proud that we’re able to support EPB’s 10th Street Mural Project and look forward to seeing all of the new murals coming to downtown.”

This is the second year of the four-year project. EPB will take submissions to create a public mural on the third side of the substation wall in late 2022.