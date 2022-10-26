Family Fun Chattanooga Art Fest Comes To Coolidge Park In November

Coolidge Park will come alive with oh-so-cool artists’ booths and family fun at the new Chattanooga Art Fest. The yearly event will take place on November 12 and 13 and promises colorful and whimsical exhibitors as well as a creative Kidz Zone and tasty festival cuisine.

Producers of the Event, Splash Festivals, also run seven outdoor art shows in the Atlanta area, and Chattanooga seemed like the perfect city for a unique shopping experience for all ages.

“We are so excited to showcase local, regional and national artisans and makers to the Chattanooga crowds, and we can’t wait for festivalgoers to enjoy strolling along the Park’s beautiful green space,” explains Cindy Flynn, Splash Festivals co-owner.

"We will be creating our own style of magic in Chattanooga, and the participating vendors look forward to displaying their handmade products, especially since they will offer a chance to purchase holiday gifts early," she states. Flynn also points out that the weather has been pleasant in early November, so her organization is overjoyed about this opportunity for visitors and neighbors.

Patrons can look forward to artists selling handmade clay, jewelry, woodwork, metal art, fiber, mixed media, folk art, culinary treats, photography, glass and so many unique finds! These talented individuals hope buyers will come out and see their displays, as they have lots of great items to sell at all price points!

The children’s area will be loaded with artsy activities including craft making, face painting, sand art, a hands-on music demonstration and even a cookie-decorating booth where young and old can eat their creations on the spot!

Food trucks will serve up delicious eats, so attendees are urged to come hungry and make a day of the Art Fest.

Chattanooga Art Fest hours are 10 am – 5 pm both days.

For more information, visit www.SplashFestivals.com.