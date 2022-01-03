Fast Forward 2022 By Artist Jeff Delude Opens First Friday January At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery kicks off the 2022 First Friday monthly Open House event series this Friday, January 7th from 6-8 pm with north Georgia artist Jeff Delude as the featured artist.

Jeff’s latest body of work titled Fast Forward is a collection of collage and painting hybrids based on a combination of different approaches: surrealism, pop, and expressionism. He says it can accurately be called a "mash-up" and shares, "My layered use of styles and imagery intends to nudge us toward a new path forward. One might say I employ irrational juxtapositions of subject matter with a serious dose of ambiguity”.

Jeff prefers that art-lovers/collectors view and interpret his works from their own experience of reality, and insists there are no exclusive or rigid meanings to discern; perhaps only chance associations. He adds, “My only intention for the “Fast Forward” pieces is that they enliven viewer imaginations now and into the future”.

Jeff earned multiple fine art degrees and has been a fulltime working artist for over 45 years in Houston, Texas, Asheville, North Carolina and now creates from his cabin studio in the north Georgia mountains of Ellijay. Chattanooga and Dalton, GA are the closest art-loving cities to sell his work and he joined the gallery artists at Area 61 Gallery when it reopened December 2019 in the downtown city center location on Broad Street, next door to the Tivoli Theatre.

Original mixed media collage pieces from “Fast Forward” will be available for browsing and purchase through February 27, 2022. Gallery hours are 12 - 6 pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, please call (423) 648-9367.

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

About First Friday Chattanooga

The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture. First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts