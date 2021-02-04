First Recipients Announced In Artists Work Grant Program

ArtsBuild, Public Art Chattanooga and the Southeast Tennessee Development District are pleased to announce the recipients of the first round of the Artists Work Grant program.

The Artists Work Grant program, established in October 2020, provides funding to individual artists, artist studios and non-profit arts organizations to produce artworks for public spaces in Chattanooga. Funding for the program is provided by the City of Chattanooga, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, and the Footprint Foundation.

The new grant program received a high volume of applications in the first round, with a diverse range of proposals. A total of $104,700 was awarded to fund eight projects in the following two grant categories:

Exhibition & Performance

Chattanooga Theatre Centre for an outdoor concert series spotlighting the local arts community with performances on its riverfront lawn.

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for a chamber music in the park series that will offer a unique classical music experience in the community.

The Pop-up Project for a full-length film highlighting personal and family stories within the diverse local dance community.

Peggy Douglas for an entertaining and dynamic outdoor theatre series with plays about historical events and poetic monologues.

Matthew Downer for an interactive, multi-media display showcasing the history of early string band music in Chattanooga.

Public Art

SoundCorps for murals to enhance the Martin Amphitheater near the Walnut Street Bridge.

Alecia Buckles for a large-scale mural on the south-facing side of the new Kinley Hotel in Chattanooga.

Memorial Healthcare System Foundation for mural arts in the hospital’s rooftop garden.

Applications for the second grant review are now being accepted. The deadline is Friday, February 26, 2021. The third and final deadline for applications is Friday, May 14, 2021.

For more details about the guidelines, terms and the types of artworks that will be considered, as well as the application, please visit: https://artsbuild.gosmart.org/.

