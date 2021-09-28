Graham & Boni Present "Something To Crow About" At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery will be debuting one of its not to be missed shows, Something to Crow About, opening Friday, October 1 from 5 to 8 pm, and running throughout the month, finishing appropriately at Halloween.

A collaboration of two popular artists known for their contemporary take on the world around them: Laurie Graham, master ceramicist and Miki Boni, painter of whimsy, put together a joyful Exhibit: “Something to Crow About: A Treat for The Soul.” They promise there will be nothing serious about the imagery! A time for smiles during these challenging times.

Graham is drawn to the clay and the way it feels. “Although most of my work is wheel thrown, I tend to focus on form and function. I enjoy making whimsical pieces of animals or silly faces. I often incorporate different techniques such as altering, hand building, extruding, stamping and carving into my sculptures.”

Boni is drawn to the otherworldly. Her recent book, “Figments”, weaves together characters she plucked from her imagination, each with part of a story that the reader is invited to complete. Her paintings of ravens and crows have all seemed to carry a touch of ‘attitude’ about them.

In-Town Gallery offers a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft from local artists including paintings in various media, hand-painted silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, works in glass and metal, unique jewelry and fine art photography.

Located on Chattanooga’s Hip to Historical North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue, In-Town Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday from 12-6 pm and 1-5 Sundays. Join them on October 1st for their First Friday reception from 5-8pm.