Howard Finster's Paradise Garden To Host Annual Finster Fest In September

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual nationally recognized two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on September 24 & 25 in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden.

Finster Fest will feature more than 60 folk, craft and fine artists, live music performances, barbecue and other southern fare, a children's art activity area, special guest speakers, and of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk-art environment. Finster Fest will feature prominent self-taught artists from 11 states.

Performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden, featuring music by the Athens, Georgia, band Pylon Reenactment Society, Pony Bradshaw from Chatsworth, Georgia, and Abe Partridge of Mobile, AL, just a few of the over 13 music performances over the two-day festival.

The special speakers will include artist Black Cat Tips, author of the children’s book Smile a While, and Jerry Grillo, author of The Music and Mythocracy of Col. Bruce Hampton: A Basically True Biography.

Legendary rock ‘n’ roll photographer Deborah Feingold has provided her historic photograph of Rev. Howard Finster published in Rolling Stone Magazine in April 1989 for the Finster Fest poster this year.

Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

Admission is $5, with free parking at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the Paradise Garden, with a complimentary 3-minute shuttle ride provided all day. Handicap parking is available on site.

For information on VIP Patron Hospitality, call Paradise Garden at (706) 808-0800 or see Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden Facebook VIP Patron event listing.

Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues restoration of Howard Finster's 4-acre-plus art environment and cultural center.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is one of Summerville's biggest annual events, drawing more than 2,100 guests from the Southeast US.

Look for updates at Howard Finster's Paradise Garden on Facebook and Instagram. More information on Paradise Garden can be found at paradisegardenfoundation.org