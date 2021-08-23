In-Town Gallery Goes Bold With The Paintings Of Jennie Kirkpatrick

In-Town Gallery is pleased to feature the beautiful paintings of Jennie Kirkpatrick during the month of September.

Jennie, always an artist, took advantage of the many artistic opportunities and influences encountered as she traveled around the world with her Naval aviator husband. She earned a BA in Art from UTC, an MFA in Art at George Washington University, and an AA in Commercial Art and Illustration at Northern Virginia Community College. More recently, Jennie taught Art Appreciation, Drawing and Design as an adjunct professor at UTC, Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan.

Jennie’s works are heavily influenced by her travels revealing the cultures, colors, food, customs and marketplaces of the countries and people she has encountered. What sets Jennie apart is her ability to give the viewer a feeling of kinship with the subjects of her paintings; she focuses on visually creating the mood of having been there – or wishing to be. Jennie is also a gardener whose recent work include “Fragrance in a Vase,” “Daisy Up Close” and “Zinnias in a Blue Vase,” permanently captures and celebrates the transient beauty of flowers.

Jennie and her husband settled in Cleveland, TN, where she now works in her home studio. Her paintings have been collected by prominent businesses, banks and law firms in the Chattanooga area.

In-Town Gallery will continue to host monthly First Friday receptions, the next occurring on September 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The Gallery offers a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft from local artists including paintings in various media, hand-painted silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, works in glass and metal, unique jewelry and fine art photography.

In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. Hours are Thursday through Monday from 12-6 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Please join us on September 3rd for our First Friday reception or stop by to see our newest creations during our open hours.

Visit us at www.intowngallery.com.