Local Artists Denice Bizot and Bob McElhaney Debut New Collections At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery opens a new featured artists’ show – SPIENCE & ORGANICS by local artists Denice Bizot and Bob McElhaney – during this week’s First Friday Open House from 6-8pm.

Denice Bizot's latest work featured in SPIENCE – a mashup of Spiritual & Science – was inspired by absorbing an assortment of new thought information with an open mind from podcasts and a diverse reading list during the global shutdown. Topics and conversations involved New Earth-living in the 4th density, Starseeds, our two-sun solar system, the multiverse, chakras, the seven densities, quantum physics, energy healing, sun, fire and water gazing...And that’s the short list.

Hints of what piqued Denice’s interest are seen in the designs, process, and titles of the pieces in SPIENCE, like “Expansion – Who Knew This, Would Happen”, “Mineral aka 2nd Density”, “Crown Chakra”, “Sacred/Scared”, and more.

ORGANICS features wood creations by Bob McElhaney. After a successful career in the construction industry, Bob learned the art of wood-turning in retirement. For the past 13 years he has sought out rare and unusual wood to use in his art creations. He experiments with various shapes and sizes and turns or carves to reveal the uniqueness of the inner grain, natural defects and character of the wood.

Both Denice & Bob often use discarded materials for their creations. Denice scours salvage yards for her metal sculpture canvases and Bob collects discarded wood chunks from the side of the road or through his network of friends and professionals that notify him of fallen trees.

You can meet Denice and Bob during the opening reception, Friday 8/6 from 6-8 pm (Area 61 Gallery, 721 Broad St, left of the Tivoli Theatre). This featured artist show will continue to evolve and update as pieces sell and new work is added through September. Regular gallery hours are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12 noon – 6pm or by appointment Tuesday – Thursday by calling (423) 648-9367 to schedule.

Masking Guidelines: Latest Chattanooga public health recommendations regarding COVID include masks for indoor events due to the rising COVID cases locally among the unvaccinated and some documented break-through cases in vaccinated people due to the more contagious Delta Variant. Our Gallery expectations: Bring a mask; Mask if un-vaccinated, and for those fully vaccinated, masking is strongly encouraged if it becomes difficult to social distance.