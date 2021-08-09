Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness Coming To Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space is proud to present Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness, a series of intricate collage works that traverse a vivid spectrum of the color wheel by Sue Fox from Chattanooga, a magical gathering of holograms in mirror and glass by C Alex Clark from Santa Fe, NM, and a dynamic installation of light splitting ceramic and glass sculptures by Alison Kudlow from Brooklyn, NY.

Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness is titled after a book of poetry by Oliver Bendorf.

Wavelength Space is a contemporary, artist-run space located in downtown Chattanooga off McCallie Avenue. The gallery hosts themed exhibitions that combine art from area and national, emerging to mid-career artists.

Meet Me in The Spectral Wilderness will be free and open to the public during the opening reception on Saturday, August 14 from 5-8 pm(masks will be required) and will be available for viewing by appointment through September 12. Bookings can be made via wavelengthspace.com or via Wavelength’s Instagram page @wavelength_space