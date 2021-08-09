Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness Coming To Wavelength Space

by

Wavelength Space is proud to present Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness, a series of intricate collage works that traverse a vivid spectrum of the color wheel by Sue Fox from Chattanooga, a magical gathering of holograms in mirror and glass by C Alex Clark from Santa Fe, NM, and a dynamic installation of light splitting ceramic and glass sculptures by Alison Kudlow from Brooklyn, NY.

Meet Me In The Spectral Wilderness is titled after a book of poetry by Oliver Bendorf.

Wavelength Space is a contemporary, artist-run space located in downtown Chattanooga off McCallie Avenue. The gallery hosts themed exhibitions that combine art from area and national, emerging to mid-career artists.

Meet Me in The Spectral Wilderness will be free and open to the public during the opening reception on Saturday, August 14 from 5-8 pm(masks will be required) and will be available for viewing by appointment through September 12. Bookings can be made via wavelengthspace.com or via Wavelength’s Instagram page @wavelength_space

by

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 10, 2021

Wednesday

August 11, 2021

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Friday

August 13, 2021

Saturday

August 14, 2021

Sunday

August 15, 2021

Monday

August 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more