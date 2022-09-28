Metal Sculptor Denice Bizot Featured Artist This October At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery presents a showing of work by the innovative metal sculptor, Denice Bizot. The title of her show is “The Shape of Things”, and it will feature dramatically shaped three dimensional artwork which has been enhanced with alcohol inks.

Often inspired by mundane objects and shapes that occur by chance, Bizot is renowned for creating art that combines seemingly contradictory elements such as straight lines and soft curves or common objects with abstract design. Beginning with a reception Friday, October 7th from 5-8 pm, “The Shape of Things” will run through October 31st.

“For this show,” she says, “biomorphic and irregular shapes continue to inform my work along with a renewed interest in meshing hard edge lines and flowing curves in low relief forms. I use inks to color my pieces with a palette inspired by images of our galaxy taken from many light years away.”

Denice Bizot is an important member of the Chattanooga arts scene, noted for her original use of materials. After graduating with a BFA from Loyola University, she worked exclusively in a fine art gallery context before moving on to create home furnishings. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga as well as in corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, Hattiesburg, MS and Tennessee. She is in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open 11-6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram!